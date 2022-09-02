Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

