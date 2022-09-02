Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 244,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 375.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 180.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 68.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 423,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 172,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

