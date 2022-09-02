Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,033,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $273.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.06. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

