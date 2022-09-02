Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Paychex Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.