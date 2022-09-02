Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 142.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 495,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 291,426 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ambev by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

