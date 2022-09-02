Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,456,000.

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $23.16 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

