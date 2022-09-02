Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 529.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,796,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.