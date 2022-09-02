Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON stock opened at $280.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.34 and its 200 day moving average is $289.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

