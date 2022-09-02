Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,383 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.
DocuSign Stock Performance
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.