Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,383 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

DOCU opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.78 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

