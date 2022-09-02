Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $18.23 Average PT from Analysts

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,052. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshworks Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.38 on Friday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.