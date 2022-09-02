Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -76.87% -0.07% -1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 568 2136 2352 97 2.38

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $37.22, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 151.80%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 13.33 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.01

Frontier Communications Parent’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

