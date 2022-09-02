Frontier (FRONT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.51 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00035284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00084731 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

