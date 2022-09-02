Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

