Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $42.09 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

