Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

