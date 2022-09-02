Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.28 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $104.28 million and approximately $636,679.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

