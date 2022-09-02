Fure Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,766,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,896,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 13.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 707,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,381,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.