Fure Financial Corp Buys 1,675 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fure Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 128,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

