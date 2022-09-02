Fure Financial Corp Invests $112,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,373,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,811 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,431.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,142,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,253,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,358,000 after acquiring an additional 458,752 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,321. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24.

