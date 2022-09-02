Fure Financial Corp Invests $414,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.2% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,248,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,797,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,193. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

