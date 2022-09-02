FY2022 Earnings Forecast for I-Mab Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.37). The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

I-Mab stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,345,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in I-Mab by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,403,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 938,531 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at $9,961,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 405,497 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 361,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

