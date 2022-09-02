FY2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $13.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.06. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.68.

COST stock opened at $529.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $521.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

