FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) Cut by Analyst

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Eguana Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 million.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$140.64 million and a PE ratio of -13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

