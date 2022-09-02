FY2022 EPS Estimates for Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smiths Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Smiths Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.