FY2022 EPS Estimates for Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smiths Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Smiths Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smiths Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
