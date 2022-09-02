FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kroger in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Kroger Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Kroger by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 241,498 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

