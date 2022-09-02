G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Up 5.8%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 10,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,142,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $628.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,878,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 603,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 166,564 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

