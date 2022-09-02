Gamestarter (GAME) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $49,093.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gamestarter coin can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00050080 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gamestarter Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

