Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,014.80

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,014.80 ($12.26) and last traded at GBX 1,088 ($13.15), with a volume of 89689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,042 ($12.59).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GAMA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.98) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.98) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,115.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

