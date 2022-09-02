Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

GTES traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GTES. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Gates Industrial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

