GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Purchases A$178,079.57 in Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Steven Gillard bought 196,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$178,079.57 ($124,531.16).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from GDI Property Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. GDI Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

