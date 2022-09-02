GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

