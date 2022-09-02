General European Strategic Investments (OTCMKTS:GESI) Trading Up 45.1%

Shares of General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) were up 45.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 14,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 256,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

General European Strategic Investments Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84.

About General European Strategic Investments

(Get Rating)

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General European Strategic Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General European Strategic Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.