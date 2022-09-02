General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,104 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 6,676.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in General Mills by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,658,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of GIS opened at $77.16 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

