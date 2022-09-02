General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 2.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 236,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

