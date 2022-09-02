General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

