Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Genesco Stock Performance
Genesco stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,433. The firm has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Genesco by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Stories
