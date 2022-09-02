Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Stock Performance

Genesco stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,433. The firm has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Genesco by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

