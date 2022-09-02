Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $10.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 64.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 189.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 134,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96,918 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.1% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 387,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 32.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 175,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $918.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.