Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $476.25.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

