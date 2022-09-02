Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 434.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 72,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

