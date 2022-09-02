Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 331 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $530.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $521.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.97. The company has a market capitalization of $234.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

