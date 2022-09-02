Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 1,016 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Upstart were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,880. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.



