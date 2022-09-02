Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Visa by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Visa by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 112,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $200.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

