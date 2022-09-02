Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $612,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after acquiring an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

