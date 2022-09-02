Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 5,172 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,572. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

