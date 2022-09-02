Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 2,650 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,200,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 57,677 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,720. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

