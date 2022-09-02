GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.49. GH Research shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 325 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $832.59 million, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

About GH Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GH Research by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.