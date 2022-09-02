GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.49. GH Research shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 325 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.
GH Research Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $832.59 million, a P/E ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.
Institutional Trading of GH Research
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.