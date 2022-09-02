Gillson Capital LP Makes New $500,000 Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Up 0.3 %

HTH opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.10. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.