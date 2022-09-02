Gillson Capital LP Sells 442,378 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its holdings in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,378 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.08% of Hippo worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Stock Performance

HIPO traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $554.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Hippo Profile

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Stories

