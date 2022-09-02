Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Global Cord Blood Stock Down 0.4 %

Global Cord Blood stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,045. The company has a market cap of $280.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 40.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Cord Blood

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000.

(Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.