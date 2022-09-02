Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 152.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.6%.

GWRS opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $327.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

